St. Louis blues: Fans watch their old team reach Super Bowl

In this Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 photo, Phil Heidemann, left, and Bob Rothschild discusses whether or not they'll watch the upcoming Super Bowl while having lunch at a sports bar in Fenton, Mo. St. Louisans may watch the game this weekend but few will be rooting for the Rams, the team that left the city for Los Angeles three years ago, leaving hard feelings and Rams owner Stan Kroenke and his team being even less popular than the Cubs. Jeff Roberson AP Photo