Jailed Reuters reporters appeal to Myanmar’s Supreme Court

Khin Maung Zaw, a lawyer of two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, talks to journalists as he leaves the Supreme Court after submitting appeal documents of the two journalists in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Lawyers for the two journalists sentenced to seven years in jail on charges of breaking the Official Secrets Act filed an appeal to the country's supreme court, after a high court judge rejected their appeal in January. Aung Shine Oo AP Photo