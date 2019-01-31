Foxconn, Wisconsin governor say project is moving ahead

FILE- In this Jan. 22, 2019, file photo Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the Governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. Evers pledged to clean up Wisconsin's drinking water in his State of the State address, promising to work to replace lead pipes across the state and improve well water quality during what he dubbed the year of clean drinking water. Behind Evers is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate President Roger Roth. Andy Manis, File AP Photo