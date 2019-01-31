Houston leaders OK up to $400M in Harvey construction deals

Thousands of Houston homeowners still struggling with repairs after Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017 could benefit from up to $400 million in federal grants.
The Houston City Council on Wednesday approved contracts with as many as six construction companies for new housing and to fix single-family homes. The funds are from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Hurricane Harvey struck in August 2017, leading to heavy rain that swamped parts of Houston. The disaster left some families facing months of repairs.
Houston's director of housing and community development, Tom McCasland, says senior citizens, the disabled and low-income residents will be the first to benefit from the funding. Officials have received more than 3,500 responses to a survey to help determine eligibility.
McCasland says work could start by late February.
