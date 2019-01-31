Uber, Cabify stop services in Barcelona due to tighter laws

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Cabify say they will stop operating in Barcelona after the regional government in northeastern Spain passed tighter regulations.
Uber says in a statement Thursday that the law requiring users of the ride-hailing apps to contract services 15 minutes beforehand was "totally incompatible with the immediacy of on-demand services."
The regional government of Catalonia is imposing the restriction after taxi drivers went on strike for several days in Barcelona. The protest included taxi drivers blocking a major boulevard and trashing cars used by ride-hailing companies.
Cabify says that it is disappointed that authorities "gave in to the pressure and demands of the taxi sector."
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Taxi drivers are striking in Madrid for similar restrictions on ride-hailing services.
Comments