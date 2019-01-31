The Latest: UK minister acknowledges possible Brexit delay

Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt, left and Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill arrive to attend a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. With Britain's House of Commons bitterly divided on the way forward for Britain's departure from the European Union, lawmakers representing various factions are vying to have their say in the Brexit process after they overwhelmingly rejected the government's divorce agreement two weeks ago. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo