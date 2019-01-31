DowDuPont: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $475 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Midland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 88 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.
The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $20.1 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.11 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $3.84 billion, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $85.98 billion.
DowDuPont shares have climbed 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 21 percent in the last 12 months.
