Czech beer Budvar enjoys rebound in production

Beer production at Budvar, which has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. giant Anheuser-Busch over use of the "Budweiser" brand, increased last year to the second highest level in the brewer's 123-year history.
Budejovicky Budvar NP, a Czech state-owned brewery, said Thursday that its output rose 3.6 percent in 2018 to 1.602 million hectoliters (42.32 million gallons).
The output growth followed a 4-percent decline in 2017 that was caused by shifting production to a premium brand.
Budvar says its revenues hit a record high last year, reaching 2.6 billion crowns ($114 million), up 7.3 percent from 2018. Other financial results, including profit and export figures, have not been released.
The brewer has been expanding to be able to produce up to 2 billion hectoliters of beer a year.
