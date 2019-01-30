Canada condemns Netflix for using rail disaster images

This image released by Netflix shows Sandra Bullock in a scene from the film, "Bird Box." Netflix’s post-apocalyptic survival film is drawing criticism for using footage of a real fiery train disaster but the streaming giant has no plans to remove it. The footage concerns a 2013 tragedy in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic when an unattended train carrying crude oil rolled down an incline, came off the tracks and exploded into a massive ball of fire, killing 47 people. Netflix via AP Saeed Adyani