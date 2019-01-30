Virginia abortion feud erupts; governor blasted for comments

In this Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 photo, Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, presents HB2491, her bill dealing with eliminating some requirements for abortion, to a subcommittee of the House Courts of Justice committee inside the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. The bill was killed after an intense questioning of Tran by House Majority Leader C. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, the subcommittee chairman. Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP Bob Brown