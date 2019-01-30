Travel advisories are in effect as a winter storm pummels western New York.
Erie County officials say crews have responded to a lot of accidents overnight and on Wednesday.
WKBW in Buffalo says some truckers ignored a tractor-trailer ban on major highways. But others were on board with it.
Trucker Steve Lorber says a blast of wind on the highway could "turn you sideways or flip the truck completely over."
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments