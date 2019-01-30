Company adding 200 pharmaceutical jobs in Mississippi

A pharmaceutical company plans to add 200 jobs to its operations on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
WLOX-TV reported that Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals Gulfport is expanding.
Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes says the plant in his city makes most of the antacids sold in Mississippi and Alabama.
Gov. Phil Bryant attended the ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday. Geri-Care is set to hire about 200 new employees. The plant will make over the counter medicines for Walmart, Walgreens and CVS.
