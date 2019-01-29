Plans expected this fall for 400-acre park along Ohio River

A group that's spearheading a planned 400-acre park along southern Indiana's Ohio River shoreline hopes to unveil preliminary designs for the project this fall.
The nonprofit River Heritage Conservancy says OLIN, a Philadelphia-based landscape architecture firm, should deliver schematic drawings of the park by mid-September.
Those drawings will enable the conservancy to get construction estimates and more concrete numbers for a capital campaign that's expected to kick off in 2020.
Supporters say the park will transform the river's shoreline just north of Louisville, Kentucky.
The Ogle Foundation and a private donor have provided about $1 million to help launch the conservancy and start buying property.
The park would intersect a bike and recreational trail near the Falls of the Ohio State Park, which boasts a 400 million-year-old fossilized coral reef.
