EU urges internet giants to work harder fighting fake news

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook says it's tightening up requirements for European Union political ads ahead of bloc-wide elections scheduled for May. It's part of the company's latest efforts to fight misinformation on its platforms. The social media giant said Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 that political ad buyers will need to have their identities confirmed before placing ads, which will also be entered into a public archive. Richard Drew, File AP Photo