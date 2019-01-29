Norwegian Air tries to raise cash after warning on profits

CEO of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Bjorn Kjos attends a press conference in Oslo, Tuesday, Jan. 29 2019. Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle has lowered its profit outlook again after British Airways' parent company IAG last week ruled out a bid for the loss-making budget airline. Norwegian's CEO Bjoern Kjos says the airline "has been through a period with significant growth" that left the Norway-based airline with hefty losses and high debts. NTB Scanpix via AP Heiko Junge