Big Island Dairy’s closure presents hardship for Oahu dairy

The looming closure of Big Island Dairy is complicating the operations of a small dairy on another island.
Naked Cow Dairy in Waianae is Oahu's only dairy. It produces gourmet butter and artisan cheese with milk from its small herd and shipments from Big Island Dairy.
Citing financial and regulatory reasons, Big Island Dairy will cease operations by the end of April. As part of a settlement, the dairy must stop milking cows by end of February.
Hawaii News Now reports Naked Cow Dairy is trying to raise $200,000 to buy about 50 cows from the closing dairy.
Naked Cow Dairy owner Monique van der Stroom says it's a challenge that will allow them to grow.
