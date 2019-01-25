Louisiana seeking ways to lessen $3B flood-protection debt

FILE - In this May 15, 2012 file photo, the new levee wall constructed with reinforced concrete, is shown at one of the breach sites from Hurricane Katrina, in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans. Louisiana's estimated share of the costs for federal levee work in the New Orleans area has ballooned to $3 billion because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is charging interest on the debt. Louisiana's first payment is due in August 2020, with $100 million estimated to be owed annually for 30 years. Gerald Herbert, File FILE - In this May 15, 2012 file photo, the new levee wall constructed with reinforced concrete, is shown at one of the breach sites from Hurricane Katrina, in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans. Louisiana's estimated share of the costs for federal levee work in the New Orleans area has ballooned to $3 billion because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is charging interest on the debt. Louisiana's first payment is due in August 2020, with $100 million estimated to be owed annually for 30 years. AP Photo