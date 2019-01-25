India, South Africa to boost defense ties, trade

India and South Africa will boost ties in key areas such as defense, maritime security and trade under a three-year strategic exchange program.
The plan was announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after they met in New Delhi on Friday.
Two-way trade is expected to rise to $10.65 billion in 2018-19 from $9.38 billion in 2017-18.
India's External Affairs Ministry said the South African defense industry is also looking at India, which is upgrading its military equipment. It didn't give details.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Ramaphosa will be the chief guest on Saturday at India's Republic Day parade, which celebrates the anniversary of its national constitution which was adopted in 1950.
Comments