Group wants wind tax on Wyoming ballot

A group called Wind Wyoming's Way has announced that it would lead an effort for a ballot initiative to increase the state tax on wind power.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports the group needs to collect about 30,790 signatures required to place a $4 per megawatt hour increase on Wyoming's unique wind energy tax on the ballot in 2020.
Wyoming already levies a $1 per megawatt hour tax on wind production.
A few lawmakers, led by Republican Sen. Cale Case, of Lander, have pressed unsuccessfully for an increase to that tax for years.
Industry supporters say wind is an economic boon and shouldn't be stymied with taxes, while developers say higher taxes would break the favorable economics of Wyoming wind.
