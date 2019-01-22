Johnson & Johnson puts up strong profit and revenue in 4Q

Johnson & Johnson is reporting better than expected profit and revenue for the fourth quarter on strong sales of cancer treatments.
The company on Tuesday reported net income of $3.04 billion after a loss in the same period last year.
Per-share earnings were $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.97 per share, which is 2 cents better than industry analysts expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue of $20.39 billion also edged out expectations.
Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings between $8.50 and $8.65 per share, with revenue between $80.4 billion and $81.2 billion.
