Construction permits in 2018 near record highs in Savannah

Savannah officials are reporting a building boom in Georgia's oldest city.
City Hall issued construction permits in 2018 for $547 million worth of projects. Julie McLean, Savannah's director for development services, says that's the second-highest dollar amount for permitted projects on record.
WTOC-TV reports Savannah broke its record for commercial construction permits, with total projects valued at $357 million.
McLean presented those numbers to the Savannah City Council last week. One councilman, Brian Foster, asked if the city's permitting process might be too slow. He said one engineer told him neighboring cities issue permits faster.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
McLean said an increase in applications for building permits can sometimes make parts of the permitting process move slower. But she said "staff review times are actually within the benchmarks."
Comments