Michigan high school students to send experiment to space

An experiment created by Michigan high school students will be conducted by astronauts at the International Space Station.
The experiment was created by freshmen Hattie Holmes, Langley Nelson, Kale Cerny and Lainey Wickman. WWTV-TV reports it is the third experiment by Traverse City West Senior High School students to be chosen for NASA's international "Student Spaceflight Experiments Program."
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports the experiment will look into growing bacteria on silicon to create energy or oxygen that could be used to recycle water and be used in future long-distance space travel.
The experiments will be launched into space in late spring or early summer.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments