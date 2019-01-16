Shopko closing stores in several South Dakota communities

Wisconsin-based retail chain Shopko Stores is closing stores in several South Dakota communities.
The company has filed for bankruptcy protection, citing excessive debt and ongoing competitive pressure. It says it will close 38 more stores nationwide, after last month announcing plans to close about 40 of its more than 300 stores across the country.
In South Dakota, the two Shopko stores in Sioux Falls are being shuttered, and Shopko Hometown stores will close in Redfield, Wagner, Webster, Dell Rapids and Custer. All will be shut down by mid-April.
