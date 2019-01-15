Business

Spokane-area home prices rise nearly 12% last year

The Associated Press

January 15, 2019 10:48 AM

SPOKANE, Wash.

Home prices continued to rise in the Spokane-area last year, as demand for single-family homes outpaced supply.

The average sales price for a house in Spokane County was $255,931 last year, according to the Spokane Association of Realtors. That's a gain of nearly 12 percent from 2017's average price of $228,701.

The Spokesman-Review reports the median sales price also rose 12 percent to $235,000 from $210,000.

Inventories of homes for sale were down 21 percent in 2018 compared to the prior year. At the end of December, there were 798 homes for sale.

