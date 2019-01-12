Despite shutdown, almost 200 attend TSA Nashville jobs event

Amid a government shutdown that left its officers without a paycheck Friday, the Transportation Security Administration drew in almost 200 people interested in trying out for jobs during a Nashville fast-track hiring event.
TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee Stephen Wood said people didn't really ask questions about the shutdown during Saturday's event, which could put dozens to work as full- or part-time officers at Nashville International Airport as quickly as within two to four weeks. He says everybody knows the shutdown will end at some point, and he said people Saturday were interested in getting jobs.
The event included informational sessions, interviews to assess qualifications, a computer-based test, and the ability to schedule drug screenings and medical exams. Applicants could apply online beforehand or onsite.
