Mills wants to fund Medicaid expansion without tax hike

Maine's new Democratic governor says she'll work with lawmakers on paying for voter-approved Medicaid expansion without tax increases.
Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday she plans to work with lawmakers to fully fund expansion for at least 70,000 Mainers in the two-year budget. Mills spoke to reporters before her administration led a discussion with health care providers, patient and consumer groups and liberal advocacy groups.
Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage blocked expansion over his fiscal concerns, and Mills says about 6,000 people have been denied expansion.
Mills on her first day signed an executive order to speedily expand Medicaid that nearly three out of five Mainers demanded in 2017.
Mills points to an independent estimate finding expansion will cost Maine about $140 million in fiscal years ending in 2019 through 2021.
