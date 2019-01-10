EU top court adviser: Google can limit right to be forgotten

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, a man using a mobile phone walks past Google offices in New York, USA. The European Court of Justice’s advocate general released a preliminary opinion Thursday Jan 10, 2019, saying Google does not have to extend “right to be forgotten” rules to its search engines globally, in the case involving the U.S. tech giant and France’s data privacy regulator. Mark Lennihan, FILE AP Photo