The Latest: Trump says he thinks a deal ‘getting closer’

The Washington skyline is seen on day 19 of a partial government shutdown on the morning after President Donald Trump used a prime-time TV address from the Oval Office to urge congressional Democrats to relent on their opposition to his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. From left are the Lincoln Memorial, the Washingtonton Monument, and the U.S. Capitol. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo