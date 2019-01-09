Herbalife chief resigns over comments made before taking job

FILE - In this May 6, 2016 file photo, the Herbalife logo appears above the post where it trades on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Herbalife CEO Richard Goudis has resigned after the company became aware of comments he made before taking its top post that are inconsistent with its standards and don’t reflect its culture. Herbalife said the comments made are also contrary to its expense-related policies and business practices and are not related to its financial reporting. Goudis will be replaced on an interim basis by former CEO Michael Johnson. Richard Drew, File AP Photo