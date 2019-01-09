Palestinian Authority cuts off Hamas lawmakers’ salaries

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank city of Ramallah. The Palestinian Authority has cut off the salaries of Hamas lawmakers in the West Bank, the latest in a series of recent measures that have escalated tensions between the rival factions. Abbas dissolved the 132-member assembly last month. Deputy Parliament Speaker Hassan Khreisheh said Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, that all but 48 lawmakers -- mostly Hamas members -- received their salaries this week. Majdi Mohammed, File AP Photo