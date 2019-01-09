Jeanne Augier, French Riviera luxury hotel owner, dies at 95

In this photo taken on Sept. 27, 2010, Jeanne Augier poses for a photographer outside the Negresco hotel in Nice, French Riviera, France. Jeanne Augier, the millionaire owner of a luxury French Riviera hotel cherished by celebrities and royalty, has died at 95. The Hotel Negresco in Nice announced in a statement that Augier died on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, after taking over the hotel in 1957 and working to "extend its influence throughout France and the world." (Sipa via AP) AP