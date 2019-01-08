Arizona man wants no mention of Vegas shooting in ammo case

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, Douglas Haig takes questions from reporters at a news conference in Chandler, Ariz. Haig, an Arizona aerospace engineer, wants to prevent a federal jury from hearing references to the deadliest mass shooting by gunman Stephen Paddock in modern U.S. history in his upcoming trial on charges that he illegally manufactured ammunition found in the shooter’s Las Vegas Strip hotel suite. Haig's defense attorney, Marc Victor, said in documents filed Monday, Jan. 7, 2018, that referring to the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting improperly confuses issues and will mislead a jury to unfairly link his client with the massacre. Brian Skoloff, File AP Photo