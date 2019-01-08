S&P slashes PG&E rating to junk status

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2018 file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric crews work to restore power lines in Paradise, Calif. California’s largest utility company is getting battered in midday trading on a report that it’s considering bankruptcy protection in the face of potentially crippling liability damages from a spate of recent wildfires. No cause has been determined for the source of California’s “Camp Fire,” but PG&E reported an outage around the time and place the fire was ignited. Another transmission line also malfunctioned a short time later, possibly sparking a second fire. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo