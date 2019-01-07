World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announces his departure

FILE- In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, left, and Bill Gates, former Microsoft CEO and co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, listen to a speaker at the Reinvented Toilet Expo in Beijing. Kim, the president of the World Bank, says he is resigning at the end of January. Kim's unexpected departure nearly three years before his term was set to expire, is likely to set off a fierce battle between the Trump administration and other countries who have complained about the influence the United States exerts over the World Bank. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo