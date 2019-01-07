Britain testing how motorways would handle ‘no-deal’ Brexit

Some 150 trucks are parked at Manston Airfield during a test for a 'no-deal' Brexit, where 6,000 trucks could be parked at the airfield near Ramsgate in south east England, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. The former airfield at Manston could be used as part of the government plan to park some 6,000 trucks to alleviate expected congestion at the channel ports, about 25 miles (40 Km) from the airfiled, caused by the reintroduction of customs checks on goods in the event of Britain making a no-deal withdrawal from the European Union at the end of March. PA via AP Victoria Jones