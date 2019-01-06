The Latest: Concert cancelled due to strong winds

In this Saturday, Jan 5, 2019, photo sheriff's deputies work to free their patrol cruiser from mud covering a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif. A winter storm unleashed mudslides in Southern California wildfire burn areas and trapped motorists on a major highway, and the northern part of the state is bracing for more wet weather. Saturday's deluge loosened hillsides in Malibu where a major fire burned last year, clogging the Pacific Coast Highway with mud and debris. Los Angeles Times via AP Luis Sinco