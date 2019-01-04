Car bomb explosion wounds 3 in northwest Pakistan

Pakistani police say a car bomb has exploded in a Peshawar neighborhood wounding three people and damaging several shops.
Officer Dost Mohammad says the explosion Saturday took place outside a mosque in the Kali Bari area of the city. He says a woman was among the wounded, who were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Mohammad said the area was nearly deserted at the time of the early morning blast.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Peshawar, capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, is surrounded by lawless tribal regions that have served as a sanctuary for Islamic militants for decades. Militants have targeted the city for years.
Comments