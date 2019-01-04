China says US envoys due in Beijing for talks on trade fight

FILE- In this Dec. 3, 2018, photo, a cup baring the logo of U.S. Meat Export Federation is placed inside a bookshelf at an office in the Beijing International Club. The Trump administration and China are facing growing pressure to blink in their six-month stare-down over trade because of jittery markets and portents of economic weakness. The longer their trade war lasts, the longer companies and consumers will feel the pain of higher-priced imports and exports. Andy Wong, File AP Photo