Man killed when struck by FrontRunner commuter train in Orem

The Associated Press

January 02, 2019 11:08 AM

OREM, Utah

Authorities say a man was killed Wednesday when struck by a FrontRunner commuter train in Orem.

The Utah Transit Authority says the man was struck by a northbound train near a station and resulted in northbound rail service delays during the tail end of the morning commute.

UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the man was trespassing at a location not designated for crossing the tracks.

UTA police Lt. Mike Thiede with train tried to brake before the crash.

