Man killed when struck by FrontRunner commuter train in Orem

Authorities say a man was killed Wednesday when struck by a FrontRunner commuter train in Orem.
The Utah Transit Authority says the man was struck by a northbound train near a station and resulted in northbound rail service delays during the tail end of the morning commute.
UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the man was trespassing at a location not designated for crossing the tracks.
UTA police Lt. Mike Thiede with train tried to brake before the crash.
