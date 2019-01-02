Gaza cafe owner offers fish pedicures to improve business

In this Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 photo, Palestinians soak their feet in tank stocked with fish at a cafe in Gaza City. The Gaza cafe operator said his business is booming after launching the fish pedicure service in the beleaguered Gaza Strip. A 30-minute session costs about $8 -- a hefty sum in the impoverished coastal enclave. But dozens of people are willing to pay the price for a temporary escape from the difficult living conditions in Gaza. Khalil Hamra AP Photo