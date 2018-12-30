Man electrocuted at abandoned Philly power plant

Police say a man was electrocuted while trying to steal copper wiring from an abandoned power plant in Philadelphia.
A jogger reported finding the man's body at the Richmond Generation Station in the city's Port Richmond section around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The man's name has not been released.
Police tell KYW-TV two other men are in custody for stealing copper in the area.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It is unclear if the men were working together.
Comments