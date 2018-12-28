Utah gears up to implement nation’s lowest DUI limit

In this Dec. 20, 2018, photo, Rob Wheatley, 50, drinks a beer, at the Beer Hive Pub, in Salt Lake City. The United States' lowest DUI threshold takes effect this weekend in Utah. Lawmakers in the state approved the 0.05 percent blood-alcohol limit in 2017, and Gov. Gary Herbert signed it into law. The change goes into effect Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. In a booth in the corner, recent Ohio transplant Wheatley said he drinks to try new craft beers, not to get drunk. He's skeptical that the law will be a serious deterrent for binge drinkers. Rick Bowmer AP Photo