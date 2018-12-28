Euro currency remains a work in progress on 20th birthday

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 1, 1999 file photo, thousands of people stand around a huge Euro symbol displayed in a park in Frankfurt's banking district on the day of the launch of the Euro, the European single currency, officially adopted in 11 European states. Europe’s experiment with sharing a currency is turning 20 in a few days. The euro is credited with increasing trade between members. But countries have struggled to adjust to trouble after giving up two big safety valves: the ability to let their currency’s exchange rate fall to boost exports, and to adjust own interest rates to stimulate business activity. Bernd Kammerer, File AP Photo