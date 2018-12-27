US consumer confidence tumbles in December

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, people walk past a holiday window at Saks Fifth Avenue, in New York. U.S. consumer confidence tumbled this month as Americans began to worry that economic growth will moderate next year. The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index fell to 128.1 in December, down from 136.4 in November and lowest since July. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo