Male Disney Cruise worker claims harassment by female boss

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. A middle-aged male former employee at Disney Cruise Line says in a lawsuit that his younger female manager created a hostile work environment by bullying him about his age, bragging about sexual conquests and passing him over for promotions. Anthony McHugh says in the suit filed in Nov. 2018, that the female manager discriminated against him because of his age and sex. Richard Drew, File AP Photo