Look for state’s legal pot rollout to gather steam in 2019

It took more than two years and several delays for Massachusetts to get from a successful 2016 referendum to the first legal recreational marijuana sales in the eastern United States.
The slow rollout is expected to continue into 2019 and gradually pick up steam. More than two dozen pot shops have received either final or provisional licenses from the state's Cannabis Control Commission, and many other applications remain under review.
Five stores have launched so far, though the openings came well after the original July 1 target date for marijuana sales to debut. Sales of recreational marijuana and related products totaled nearly $9.3 million through mid-December.
As the new year approaches, regulators are expected to gradually shift focus from merely getting the industry off the ground to expanding it geographically and perhaps into new frontiers such as social consumption and scientific research into marijuana.
