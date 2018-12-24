Australian company wants to expand South Carolina gold mine

An Australian mining company says it has found more gold at a South Carolina mine and wants to expand operations.
OceanaGold started digging for gold in Lancaster County two years ago.
The State newspaper reports OceanaGold has filed in state and federal documents that the additional gold it wants to extract "has significant value," but doesn't offer specifics.
Before opening the mine near Kershaw, OceanaGold said it thought there was up to $2 billion of gold in the area.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will review the mining company's request to expand.
Environmental groups say gold mining can destroy wetlands and that acid draining from the mine can pollute nearby water.
