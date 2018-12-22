Evers win, missing girl, soggy summer top Wisconsin news

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Barron County, Wis., Sheriff's Department, shows Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15, 2018, after her parents were found fatally shot at their home in Barron, Wis. Detectives have pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and spent countless hours searching for Jayme, but their efforts haven't yielded any suspects. (Courtesy of Barron County Sheriff's Department via AP, File) AP