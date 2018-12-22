North Charleston mayor to get raise to $193,880 a year

The winner of the 2019 mayor's race in North Charleston will make $193,880 a year.
The North Charleston City Council voted Thursday to give the mayor a 10 percent raise from the current $176,225 salary. The Post and Courier reports the raise will kick in after the city elects a mayor in November 2019.
The next mayor of South Carolina's third largest city will make $87,000 a year more than Gov. Henry McMaster, although the governor does get extra perks like a free place to live in the governor's mansion.
North Charleston spokesman Ryan Johnson says the mayor runs the city, so his salary should be compared to a city manager in a place like Mount Pleasant, where the administrator makes $181,188 a year.
