General manager promoted to publisher at Scottsbluff paper

The longtime general manager of the Scottsbluff Star-Herald newspaper has been promoted to publisher.
The Star-Herald reports that Roger Tollefson also was named publisher of its nearby sister publications, the Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger. All three are owned by Omaha-based BH Media Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.
Tollefson has taken over for Greg Awtry, who retired Monday.
Tollefson was named general manager of the Star-Herald in 2000. He joined the paper as circulation director in 1991.
