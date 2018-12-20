Business

General manager promoted to publisher at Scottsbluff paper

The Associated Press

December 20, 2018 09:30 AM

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.

The longtime general manager of the Scottsbluff Star-Herald newspaper has been promoted to publisher.

The Star-Herald reports that Roger Tollefson also was named publisher of its nearby sister publications, the Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger. All three are owned by Omaha-based BH Media Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

Tollefson has taken over for Greg Awtry, who retired Monday.

Tollefson was named general manager of the Star-Herald in 2000. He joined the paper as circulation director in 1991.

